‘Iron Fist’ Showrunner Responds To Show’s Cancellation

Nearly 24 hours after it’s sudden cancellation by Netflix, most of those involved in the show’s production have released a statement on one of their social media platforms. Iron Fist star Finn Jones took to Instagram earlier today and now, series showrunner Raven Metzner has posted statements on both Twitter and Instagram.

“Thank you to all the people who made S2 of Iron Fist possible,” Metzner posted alongside a cover from Kaare Andrew’s Iron Fist: The Living Weapon comic run. “From top to bottom, [Iron Fist was] one of the best creative experiences of my life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the initial statement, Metzner echoed what Entertainment Weekly had earlier reported — the characters involved in Iron Fist will still exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some shape, way, or form.

“While this series is done, the story lives on in the MCU where Danny, Colleen, Davos, Ward, Joy, Misty and Typhoid Mary still fight the good fight,” said Metzner.

“It has been a great pleasure and honor to be a part of this chapter in their adventures.”

Metzner’s tweet echoed much of the sentiment of his Instagram post.

A huge thank you to everyone who made S2 of @MarvelIronFist possible. It has been one of the great pleasures of my life to work on this show and to be a part of this chapter. I am so proud of what we achieved. @netflix @NXOnNetflix #IronFist pic.twitter.com/XIGAiaDeLk — M. Raven Metzner (@MRavenMetzner) October 13, 2018

Just ahead of the season three premiere of Daredevil next week, Disney and Netflix cancelled Iron Fist late last night. Presumably a long time coming, the Iron Fist social media accounts had graphics ready to go in a moment’s notice immediately following the announcement.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” said Disney and Netflix’s statement. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.”

Are you still surprised at the sudden cancellation? Where do you hope Danny Rand, Collen Wing, and company end up next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Both seasons of Marvel’s Iron Fist are currently streaming on Netflix.