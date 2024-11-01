Reba McEntire Wants to Join the MCU, And We Know Which Character She Should Play

Reba McEntire may have a new television series on her hands with NBC’s Happy’s Place, but the star has her sights on the big screen — particularly the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Speaking with SiriusXM Hits 1 (via Entertainment Weekly), McEntire revealed that she wants to join the MCU and she already has an idea for what she’d like her superpower to be, though it’s not something that you might expect. McEntire said that she’d like the superpower of talking to animals and it sounds like she’s all in on the idea of being a comic book character.

“I’d love to do a Marvel comic,” McEntire said. ‘I wanna be like, a female Reba McEntire Power Ranger or something like that in a Marvel movie.”

When asked about her choice of superpower, McEntire replied, “My superpower would be able to talk to animals. Wouldn’t that be fun?”

Now, a couple of things to note. Power Rangers are actually a Hasbro property, but Marvel has published comic adaptations of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in the late 1990s, but it seems like McEntire was more referencing the transformational and super powered aspect of things with her comment about that. There are also a handful of Marvel heroes that can actually talk to animals, including Squirrel Girl and the MCU has already had a hero that can communicate with creatures — specifically Hank Pym, though he uses a device for that rather than “talk’ to them and it’s more a situation where he controls them.

All of that said, we actually have an idea of where McEntire might end up being a good fit for the MCU: Mephisto. Marvel’s devil is a character that fans have been hoping to see since WandaVision and, more recently, had plenty of theories about Mephisto being somehow responsible for certain events in Agatha All Along. But while the character was name dropped in that Disney+ series — which just aired its finale this week — Mephisto never showed up. With Agatha All Along further setting up the MCU for more magical adventures as the series ended with Billy/Wiccan (Joe Locke) heading out into the world with Ghost Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) to find his lost twin Tommy and with that series also having introduced Death into the MCU with Aubrey Plaza’s Rio, it seems natural that we will get Mephisto at some point in the future. And considering that we have Death and Hela (played by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok) the idea of bringing in a female Mephisto seems like a solid opportunity.

Seriously though, just imagine it for a moment, three characters all somehow connected to concepts of Hell and death and magic portrayed by three very different female actors just seems like an intriguing opportunity. And while McEntire is well known for her work in comedy with her current series Happy’s Place as well as her previous sitcom, Reba, McEntire can do drama as well. She starred in the third season of ABC’s crime drama thriller, Big Sky where she played the character Sunny Barnes. Of course, that isn’t to say McEntire couldn’t bring a little humor to Mephisto. While the character is, in comics, a bit on the sadistic and cruel side we’ve already seen darker characters have a sense of humor specifically with Agatha Harkness. It’s something that McEntire could pull off — and would be more interesting than merely talking to animals.

As for McEntire’s current project, Happy’s Place, that series airs Fridays at 8pm ET on NBC.