Deadpool Creator Trolls Himself About Ryan Reynolds Meeting Marvel Studios

Say what you want about Rob Liefeld, but there’s no denying his sense of humor is in tip-top shape. After Ryan Reynolds posted a mysterious Instagram photo of him posing with the Marvel Studios sign, Liefeld — the creator of Deadpool — reshared it on his own Instagram page. The only thing different on Liefeld’s version of the photo was the fact he pointed out Reynold’s feet were cut off in the photo, seemingly slamming himself for the whole “drawing feet” thing.

In case you’re out of the loop, Liefeld has grown quite the reputation amongst a certain set of fans for oftentimes drawing misshapen feet and the like. At least now, it looks like the comic creator has become a good sport over the whole thing.

As for the photo itself, there’s no telling why Reynolds was on-hand at the headquarters of Marvel Studios, though it’s a bit easy to presume he was there for meetings. Since Marvel has yet to unveil how it plans on integrating the X-Men characters previously owned by Fox into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it stands to reason Reyndol’s Deadpool could be one of the first to make the jump. At one point, studio head Kevin Feige even complimented the success of the Deadpool franchise at Fox, saying he has no plans on changing it.

“When we were purchased, Bob said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,’” Feige told Variety earlier this year. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”

How do you think Deadpool will be introduced to the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!