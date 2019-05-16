Robert Downey Jr. Shares Triumphant Video Of His Last Day On Avengers: Endgame Set

Among the many videos and photos surfacing from the set of Avengers: Endgame and its spoiler-filled final days of production is a new look at Robert Downey Jr. concluding his efforts as Tony Stark. Downey took to Instagram to share a photo of the events which took place on set following his final regularly scheduled take on Avengers: Endgame as a crew member prepared to yell out, “That is a wrap for Robert Downey Jr!”

Downey debuted as Tony Stark in 2008’s Iron Man movie. From there, he would reprise the iconic role in The Incredible Hulk‘s post-credits scene, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Now, his tenure in the role has seemingly come to an end as Tony Stark made the ultimate sacrifice to save the Avengers heroes and the world they fight to protect from Thanos and his army.

Check out the video from Downey’s final day on set of Avengers: Endgame in the Instagram post below.

“Tony’s dead, you know?” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo explained during ComicBook.com’s live show seen in the video above. “That’s it for Robert. He’s done.”

Tony’s send off in Avengers: Endgame fulfills his character’s arc from the earliest days where he appeared on screen. “We had the opportunity to give him the perfect retirement life, within the movie,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus said in a recent interview.

“He got that already,” Avengers: Endgame co-writer Stephen McFeely added.

“That’s the life he’s been striving for, Markus said. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

What did you think of Iron Man's final moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Avengers: Endgame?

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.