Robert Downey Jr. Says Avengers Future Is Very Uncertain

Robert Downey Jr. will reprise the role of Tony Stark once more in Avengers: Endgame, and while fans are greatly anticipating his return they are also a bit wary of it, as they aren’t sure what will happen with the character going forward. Endgame is a one of a kind film 10 years in the making and brings many stories to their natural conclusion. Many fans are expecting at least one of the two Avengers pillars to either ride off into the sunset or worst-case scenario die before the credits roll. Even if that doesn’t happen, the status of the Avengers themselves is also in flux, as no one knows what the team will look like going into the next phase.

The cast of Endgame appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, a roster that included Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man). Kimmel said this could very well be the last time the Avengers appear on the show with Endgame right around the corner, and Downey didn’t offer a clear answer to that, saying “The future’s very uncertain”

Downey’s been in the role of Iron Man ever since 2008’s original film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then he’s been a pivotal part of the universe, appearing in not only his own franchise (Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and Iron Man 3) but also in all of the Avengers films and other projects like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

That could all change with Endgame, paving the way for Downey and Captain America actor Chris Evans to leave the team in other’s hands. Who knows when we’ll see a new Avengers film after Phase 4 kicks off, but we’ll certainly be interested to see who makes the team and maybe more importantly who will lead it. Our money is on Captain Marvel, but we’re hoping some of the original cast sticks around too.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

