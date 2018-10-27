Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates Halloween With Iron Man And Spider-Man Pumpkins

Avengers love Halloween too, and the hero that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe is celebrating with some superhero pumpkins.

The movie world has changed considerably since Robert Downey Jr’s turn as Tony Stark in the original Iron Man, and all these years later it is still going strong. His Marvel alter ego has also managed to work its way into his decorations for Halloween this year, though as he revealed in a new photo he also had some help from his pal Spider-Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downey Jr posted a photo of two Marvel-themed pumpkins based on Iron Man and Spider-Man, and we have to give kudos to the designer. They look fantastic, and Downey Jr. posted the photo with the caption “The real suits don’t hold a candle to these.”

The real suits don’t hold a candle to these. pic.twitter.com/3iVwWBD1vh — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 27, 2018

You can check out the pumpkins in the photo above.

Ironically neither he nor Spider-Man happened to be in his favorite scene from Avengers: Infinity War. As he told the Toronto Sun, his favorite scene actually included Thor and the Guardians, and once he saw that scene he knew the rest of the film would be fine.

“My favorite shot in the movie has already been seen, and it’s where Thor, who’s just totally gnarled up, turns and goes, ‘Who the hell are you guys”‘ and you cut to the Guardians [of the Galaxy]”, Downey Jr said. “I’m like, sold. If the whole third movie was that scene, we’re fine.”

Now Downey Jr was a part of one of Infinity War’s most tear-jerking scenes, as he held Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in his arms as he faded away out of existence thanks to Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet. We’re hoping that death will be reversed in Avengers 4, and since Spidey is going to be part of a sequel we figure he will be, but still, hoping.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.