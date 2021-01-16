Robert Downey Jr. Wishes Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner a Belated Happy Birthday

✖

Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner are in an Instagram Story re-share loop and it's pretty darn cute. Downey Jr., who is best known for playing Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, took to the social media site yesterday to wish his pal a happy belated birthday. Renner, who plays Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU, turned 50 on January 7th. Downey Jr. shared a photo of them, which Renner reposted, and then Downey Jr. reposted THAT. This is a very Hugh Jackman/Ryan Reynolds social media move and we're here for it.

"'50' Late to the party!!! Love you brother," Downey Jr. wrote. After Renner shared it, Downey Jr. reposted it with a little Hawkeye gif. You can check out a screenshot of the final post below:

Renner has been busy filming his new Disney+ series, Hawkeye, which will feature Clint Barton training Kate Bishop, who is being played by Hailee Steinfeld. We have already seen some interesting content from the show's set including a first look at the show's villains and moments that seem to be plucked right from the comics. In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

As for Downey Jr., he recenrly confirmed once again that his MCU days are behind him. "Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep," Downey Jr. told the Hindustan Times. "I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying." When asked if he had difficulty leaving Tony after playing him for so many years, Downey said, "I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have."

Hawkeye is expected to debut on Disney+ later this year. In the meantime, the first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.