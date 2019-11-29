Rocket Raccoon Joins Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle in New Fan Art

Earlier this week, some new posters were released for Robert Downey Jr.‘s next film, Dolittle. He will be the latest actor to walk and talk with the animals, following in the footsteps of Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy. The new posters featured Downey Jr.’s Doctor Dolittle alongside his animal pals, including Jip, the dog voiced by the actor’s Marvel co-star, Tom Holland. In honor of the poster releases, Bosslogic decided to create an alternate poster that shows the Doc hanging out with another furry friend: Rocket Racoon from Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Tony realised he can communicate with animals when meeting Rocket. So in the final battle in #endgame Tony had planned with Rocket to fake his death so he could live out his life with the animals leaving the avengers behind… Except Peter, he used his Stark tech to transform him into a dog named JIP,” they wrote.

The Dolittle cast also features Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

The full synopsis for Dolittle can be found below.

“After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.