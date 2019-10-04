Runaways Teaser Introduces Morgan le Fay to the MCU

After two seasons on Hulu, the Runaways are now ready a full-fledged team of superheroes ready to take the fight to their evil parents and the alien forces that have manipulated them. But there are other dark entities waiting in the wings, and with Nico abusing her connection with the Staff of One, there’s a new enemy that is set to strike. Fans have known that Elizabeth Hurley is set to debut as the classic Marvel villain Morgan Le Fay, but now we have our first look at her character in the newest trailer for Season 3 of Marvel’s Runaways.

The new trailer makes it clear that le Fay’s character has a strong connection to Nico, and she even taunts Karolina that her girlfriend is long gone.

“You don’t want to lose Nico to the darkness,” Morgan says. “But the thing is, she’s been mine for a long time.”

The clips show Nico, using her powers with the Staff of One, and the residual effects it has on her body. Marvel fans will notice that the cracking around her eyes resembles the same effect had on Kaecillius in Doctor Strange. The magic user’s eyes would also crack the more he attempted to utilize the power of Dormamau, attempting to bring that creature out of the Dark Dimension.

We also know that Cloak & Dagger have a connection to the same realm, indicating that Nico’s powers are tied to the other duo of teen superheroes, which seems to tie them all to the entrance of Morgan le Fay. Whether they all have a connection to Doctor Strange and the Dark Dimension remains to be seen.

Hurley previously expressed excitement at the opportunity to join the Marvel Universe during an interview with Extra.

“I was so excited when they offered me this,” said Hurley. “You know, I’ve been a Marvel fan. I’ve played the Devil, so I’ve played bad before. Playing Morgan le Fay, she’s the most powerful enchantress of the Dark Dimension. It’s nice to go back to my evil side.”

Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb also spoke about the addition of Cloak and Dagger to the mix, admitting that both shows have been building toward the crossover for a while now.

“It’s so fun being able to do something that revels in the Mighty Marvel Manner,” Loeb said in a statement that announced the crossover. “Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at.”

All 10 episodes of the third season of Marvel’s Runaways will premiere on Hulu on December 13th.