Hulu Confirms Runaways Season 3 Has Started Filming

As teased by various cast members in the past week, Hulu has now confirmed that Runaways Season Three has started filming. Now that’s it moved into the third season, Runaways is tied with Daredevil and Jessica Jones for the second-longest tenured television show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. ABC’s Agents of SHIELD is holding strong on top of the chart with at least seven seasons ordered.

Hulu had previously revealed in March that the show would be returning for a third outing after two critically-acclaimed seasons.

We’ve got work to do. 🦖✊ Season 3 of #MarvelsRunaways is officially in production. 💖 pic.twitter.com/wx4PJxHflM — Marvel’s Runaways (@marvelsrunaways) May 14, 2019

“We are so excited to tell more Runaways stories and are so grateful to Marvel, Hulu, our amazing cast and crew and of course our passionate audience,” Runaways co-showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said in a statement. “Season three will be a magical time on Runaways, as we deepen our connection to the Marvel universe. We are honored to continue to play in the sandbox created by Brian K Vaughn and Adrian Alphona.”

Marvel Television Jeph Loeb echoed the sentiment, thanking Marvel’s streaming partner in Hulu for bringing the show back again.

“Thank you, Hulu! We’re thrilled that Marvel’s Runaways is back for its third season,” Loeb says. “Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the amazing writers have something epic in store for our terrific cast.”

Schwartz, Savage, and Loeb will executive produce the third season alongside Quinton Peeples and Lis Rowinski.

After Netflix vanquished Marvel’s entire slate of shows on the leading streaming provider, the production house seems to have found a new home with Hulu, a sister company under the Disney umbrella. In addition to a third season of Runaways, Hulu has ordered two additional Marvel-based properties in Ghost Rider and Helstrom plus four adult-oriented animated shows that will crossover in a special.

The first two seasons of Runaways are now streaming on Hulu.

