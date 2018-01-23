Russo Brothers Comment On ‘Black Widow’ Movie

A Black Widow solo film finally seems to be gaining steam, and two Marvel Studios maestros are all for it.

Those maestros would be Anthony and Joe Russo, who are currently hard at work on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. The Russo brothers were recently asked how they felt about the Black Widow project on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and they seem to be all in for more of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow.

“It’s crazy exciting yeah,” Anthony Russo said.

As for Joe Russo, he can’t wait to see the character’s turbulent past explored in greater detail. “Yeah, we’re very happy for that. I mean it’s such a rich and interesting character,” Joe Russo said. “There’s so much to explore with a character whose history was as a villain, and you know, Scarlett does such a good job of playing that character and people are so used to that character that you forget the character’s history, and so there’s a lot of compelling stories to tell about someone who has a dark past.”

Fans have long requested a Black Widow solo film, but it wasn’t until recently that Marvel seemed to be actually moving forward with one. Johansson’s Black Widow has been featured in a number of Marvel projects, debuting in Iron Man 2 and subsequently starring in The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. The Russo brothers have worked with Johannson on 2 of those films, and are working with her again on Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Black Widow currently has writer Jac Schaeffer on board to write the script, who has previously worked on TIMER, Mr. Stache, and Nasty Women, along with the buzz building project The Shower. Right now no director has been attached to the project, but if that 2020 date sticks fans should probably hear something sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, fans can see Johansson reprise the role in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4. Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.40 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings.