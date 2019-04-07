The Russo Brothers Are Encouraging Fans to Marathon Every Marvel Movie Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’

There are 19 days left before Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters, which gives fans plenty of time to binge every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before the big day arrives. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind the highly-anticipated film, began encouraging fans yesterday to watch one movie a day, starting with Iron Man. You may have missed Day One, but it’s easy enough to double up with today’s suggestion, Iron Man 2.

“#ENDGAMECOUNTDOWN: T-20 days. Prepare yourself by watching one MCU movie a day in chronological order. Continue your #MCUMarathon with Iron Man,” the Russos wrote yesterday.

“#ENDGAMECOUNTDOWN: T-19 days. Prepare yourself by watching one MCU movie a day in chronological order. Continue your #MCUMarathon with Iron Man 2,” they added today.

We can only assume they’ll be posting a movie suggestion everyday until Avengers: Endgame is released on April 26th. They claim to be going in chronological order, but they seem to have skipped The Incredible Hulk, which was released before Iron Man 2.

There are 21 films before Avengers: Endgame, and since they started a 20-day countdown, maybe they thought it was the most skippable. Some fans believe “chronological order” means they’re going in order of when the films take place, which would put Iron Man 2 before The Incredible Hulk, but then why not start with Captain America: The First Avenger?

If they’re not skipping The Incredible Hulk, it’s possible they won’t include Captain Marvel since it’s not available for home viewing. Only time will tell!

Will you be joining in on the #ENDGAMECOUNTDOWN watch? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

