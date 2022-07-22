Russo Brothers Open to Marvel Return, Say X-Men Would Be a Fun Project

The Russo Brothers would be open to a return to Marvel Studios, and happen to be big fans of the X-Men. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo helped bring the Infinity Saga to an end with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Since then they've been focusing on other non-Marvel projects, like the Netflix movie The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Of course, fans are curious to know if the Russos have considered helming future Marvel movies, such as Secret Wars. Now that they've confirmed they're open to it, they discuss what it is about the X-Men that would make it such a fun project.

"We're always open to it. We love those guys," Joe Russo told AP Entertainment in a video interview. "We love everyone over there. Kevin [Feige], Louis [D'Esposito], Victoria [Alonso], the actors. Right now, we're focusing on AGBO. Right now, our slate is pretty full. The Electric State, Battle of the Planets, The Gray Man.... see where The Gray Man goes from here. Hopefully, audiences like it." He added that you "never say never" and if the right storyline came along, you have to consider it.

"We're always open to it." The Russo brothers discuss whether they'd make another Marvel movie — and the possibility of creating a new adventure for the X-Men. pic.twitter.com/5sSFoYEEj7 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) July 1, 2022

When asked if they would be interested in creating a new take on the X-Men, Joe Russo revealed how the X-Men were one of his favorite comics. "One of my prized possessions is Incredible Hulk #181, which is the first appearance of Wolverine, it's an important part of my comic book collection. Wolverine being so central to the X-Men, of course. That would be a fun project to work on and find a new way into it."

Joe Russo speculated that the X-Men is a project Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has put on the backburner to introduce new characters, such as Shang-Chi and the Eternals.

Previous X-Men movies were produced by 20th Century Fox, which is now a part of Walt Disney Studios. With Marvel now owning the film rights to the X-Men, Deadpool, and Fantastic Four, it's only a matter of time before Marvel reboots the franchises to officially incorporate them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

At the moment the only film currently in the works is Fantastic Four, which is looking for a new director after Spider-Man's Jon Watts stepped away from the project.

Photo credit via Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images