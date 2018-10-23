‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Shares What He Did With Blake Lively on His Best Birthday Ever

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds just had his best birthday ever.

Reynolds shared a photo with his wife, Blake Lively, after their birthday outing.

“Best birthday ever ever,” Reynolds tweeted along with a photo of himself and Lively. “I have a new favorite four letter word.”

That four-letter word is “vote.” Check out the photo below:

Best birthday ever ever. I have a new favorite four letter word. #JustVoted @WhenWeAllVote pic.twitter.com/rhc5CZqdk9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

Reynolds has received plenty of well-wishes on this birthday, including one from friend and X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, who shared a special photo on social media.

“Because I’m told that I AM THE NICEST GUY and you’re NOT,” Jackman wrote in the post. “[Ryan Reynolds]… I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday.”

Reynolds also got a shout out from Warner Bros. for his role as Hal Jordan in the Green Lantern movie.

“In brightest day, in blackest night, you won’t want to ignore our party invite,” the tweet reads, playing off of the mantra of the Green Lantern Corps. “Happy Birthday, [Ryan Reynolds]!”

While some may think Reynolds ashamed of these widely reviled past superhero roles, they’ve actually provided solid material for the Deadpool movies.

“Both have been an endless spring of jokes for Deadpool,” he said. “Both were amazing experiences to work on, and I loved working on them. As an actor you are blessed to be in that position to shoot any movie that size, so I appreciate the chance…. but both were really, really pretty bad.”

“The weird plot twist was, somehow, some way, Deadpool got reinvigorated at Fox while [Green Lantern] was happening. … What a lot of people don’t know is [writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick] flew to New Orleans and, while I was shooting Green Lantern, we were actually all together writing Deadpool,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were breaking the story of the original Deadpool movie in a house that was being paid for by Green Lantern‘s dime.”

Deadpool 2 is now available on home media. Reynolds is expected to return in Drew Goddard’s X-Force movie.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include Dark Phoenix on June 7, 2019, The New Mutants on August 2nd, 2019, and Gambit on March 13th, 2020.