Ryan Reynolds Reveals 12-Year-Old Co-Star In Upcoming Netflix Movie Can Quote NSFW Deadpool 2 Dialogue

✖

Deadpool is an R-rated Marvel movie but that isn't stopping people of all ages from loving (and memorizing) it. Ryan Reynolds is on the set of his new Netflix movie The Adam Project with his co-star Walker Scobell. Scobell, 12 years old, is fully in Deadpool mode as the two are seated in a car on the set and just won't stop reciting lines from the mercenary's sequel. Scobell has the entire opening monologue of Deadpool 2 memorized, including the character's actions and insults towards Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. Reynolds shared video proof of this on his Twitter account on Monday.

Scobell starts the Deadpool 2 monologue with referencing how Logan killed off Wolverine, going on to promise that Wade Wilson will also die in this movie. As the story goes, Deadpool narrates the opening of the film to the audience in his traditional breaking of the fourth wall, and Scobell knows every word of it -- including the words that we are not supposed to hear coming out of the mouths of a 12-year-old. But, props to the kid, clearly has memorizing his lines down pretty well. Reynolds got a kick out of it, now we can, too.

Check out the video of Reynolds and Scobell on the set of The Adam Project in the tweet below.

Introducing Walker Scobell. This innocent young boy plays 12 year old me in our upcoming @Netflix film. Because he takes his job seriously, the role required significant research. No matter what, he’s WAY too young to know this monologue by heart. #Precious pic.twitter.com/KUszXS2GYf — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2021

The Adam Project is directed by Stranger Things vet Shawn Levy, re-teaming with Reynolds after the duo brought Free Guy to life. Free Guy was due out in 2020 but has been given a new release date of May 21, 2021. For now, The Adam Project does not yet have a release date but the video above will be given an added layer of fun when you hear it's synopsis: "A man must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self." The Adam Project also stars Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, an Catherine Keener.

As for another Deadpool movie, the third installment does not yet have a release date but it recently got the official green light from Disney and Marvel Studios and will be moving forward with new writers.

Can you recite lines from the Deadpool movies? Share your favorites in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!