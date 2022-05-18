New Deadpool 3 Image Shows Off Ryan Reynolds Easter Eggs

✖





Deadpool 3's social media accounts are teasing fans with their latest post. On Twitter, the movie's profile joked that the project had "nailed down brand integrations" but still had to work on story, characters, and script. In the image is Rob Delaney's Peter. Comic book movies have been using this character as a template of sorts lately. There's always one very normal person tagging along with a group of super-powered doo-gooders in recent entries. Well, Peter is wearing a Mint Mobile jacket and there's clear references to everything else Ryan Reynolds endorses in the screenshot. From our count, there's Aviation Gin, Wrexham AFC football (which Reynolds is a co-owner), Maximum Effort, and MNTN to name a few. Some of those are deeper cuts than others, but the post works exactly as intended, a scavenger hunt for Reynolds Easter eggs while they wait for any real Deadpool 3 news.

With the movie reportedly in the works with director Shawn Levy, people all over the world are wondering what shape this sequel will take. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis actually sat down with the filmmaker around the release of The Adam Project to talk about the prospect of getting Hugh Jackman and Reynolds back together again. Fans have been asking for a team-up feature for a while now. Could the chance for Wolverine x Deadpool finally be here?

Deadpool 3 update: We’ve nailed down brand integrations. Story, character, and script next! pic.twitter.com/ArXHLk01lq — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) May 18, 2022

"I'm not going to say where or how, but I absolutely will confirm my intention and determination to be the lucky son of a b*tch who puts those two magnificent gods in the same movie together," Levy told us. "That will happen, and that will be me."

Elsewhere on the press tour for The Adam Project, Reynolds echoes his support for the idea. But, he also urged fans to take that up with the people at the top of the ladder.

"That would be amazing," Reynolds explained to ComicBook.com during his interview. Incidentally, he was lobbying for Levy to be the one behind the camera for Deadpool 3. "I say write to Kevin Feige, care of Marvel Cinematic Universe at whatever Buena Vista Way. I don't know where it is, but yeah, that would be nice. That would be a dream. That would be dream come true."

Previously, the Marvel star told Collider that the movie was still be written last year. "It's something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you've gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I'm working with the Molyneuxs on it, it's been great. They're incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone's expecting a zag, so it's been a lot of fun."

What else do you think is coming in Deadpool 3? Let us know down in the comments!