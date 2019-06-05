Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Overwhelming Dedication to Aviation Gin in New Video

Ryan Reynolds has gained a whole roster of fans for his approach to the role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool, but a new video showcases one of the other passions in his life. Reynolds recently took to Twitter to share a new commercial for his Aviation Gin company, which showcases his dedication to the craft, right down to “blowing every bottle” himself.

Yes, as fans would probably expect, Reynolds can’t go too far into the video without making a somewhat-NSFW joke, with some pretty hilarious results. There’s even a cameo from Andy King, who gained notoriety this year for his anecdote about doing whatever necessary to get water bottles for the infamous Fyre Festival.

Considering the company’s previous off-the-wall marketing campaigns – from the fruit supposedly being misted by Reynolds’ tears to the ridiculous email responses fans have gotten from the company – this feels pretty on brand.

Reynolds was initially brought on to Aviation Gin in February of 2018, and the company has had a surprising impact on his life since. The gin even made a cameo in last year’s A Simple Favor, a movie which starred Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively.

“Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds said in a statement when the company was first announced. “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

“We couldn’t be happier that Ryan discovered Aviation. He wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin,” CEO of Davos Brands, Andrew T. Chrisomalis, said in a statement. “Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”

