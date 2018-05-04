‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds Comments on Animated Series Cancellation

Deadpool fans aren’t alone in being a little bummed that Donald Glover’s R-rated cartoon based on the Merc With a Mouth isn’t going to happen: Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the Deadpool film franchise, would have liked to see it happen, too.

According to an interview, Reynolds sees Glover as a genius, and was disappointed to hear that the cartoon stalled.

“I would’ve loved to have seen what he did with that,” Reynolds told the New York Times as part of a profile piece that ran yesterday.

Back in March, it was announced that the animated series, which was originally given a 10-episode order by FX, was being canceled after “creative differences” caused a rift between Marvel Television and brothers Donald and Stephen Glover, who were executive producing the series.

Donald, who currently produces, writes, and stars in Atlanta on FX, took to social media to make sure fans knew it was not his choice, or his schedule, which brought the show to an end.

“For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool,” Glover wrote in a tweet, which has since been deleted along with all Deadpool-related tweets on his account.

He followed that message with a thread of screenshots — the season finale script in JPG form.

Despite the fact that the series ultimately ended due to creative differences between Glover and the network, FX CEO John Landgraf had initially been very behind it.

“It’ll be really different from the movies,” Landgraf said. “It’s animated and they’re live-action, but also it has a different tone and editorial voice as evidenced by Donald and Stephen Glover, who have their own voice and tone. We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from the movies.”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force in Deadpool 2, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters in February 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters August 2019.