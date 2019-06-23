Ryan Reynolds Wrote a Fake Review of His Own Gin Company

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds really, really loves his gin company, Aviation Gin. The actor has been involved with several hilarious, over-the-top marketing campaigns since purchasing Aviation Gin last year, but his latest might be the funniest one yet. Reynolds has written his own, hilarious fake Amazon review for the brand and it’s everything.

Reynolds took to Twitter on Saturday to share a screen capture of the review by “Champ Nightengale”, writing that he loved the review that “someone sent me after I wrote it.”

I loved this review of Aviation Gin someone sent me after I wrote it. pic.twitter.com/YZN4KI0ATD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 22, 2019

The hilarious review starts out with the standard thoughts about the gin — why they “purchased” it, etc. — before declaring that they both loved and hated it with a wild ride of an explanation for that “hate” that reads like a plot straight out of a Hangover-esque movie.

“What did I hate about it? I wish they’d provide some kind of warning about how much you’re supposed to have. I had a lot… and after a while I felt really great. Eventually, that bubbly and illusory sense of well-being turned into a bit of a blur,” Reynolds, as Nightengale, wrote.

“When I woke up the next day, I mentioned to my wife Linda that last night must have been a REAL blowout because I slept in my clothes. Even my shoes!” Reynolds continued. “I also noticed it was really hard to look out the window at the Seattle skyline. Partly because of the bright sun (I’ve always been sensitive to light) but also because I don’t live in Seattle. I live in Coral Gables, Florida. Also, it’s important to note, until that morning, I’d never met anyone named Linda.”

As we noted, this is definitely not the first time Reynolds has done some hilarious things to promote Aviation Gin. Earlier this month he shared a new commercial for the company featuring his dedication to the craft, right down to “blowing every bottle” himself and featuring a cameo from Andy King, who gained notoriety this year for his anecdote about doing whatever necessary to get water bottles to the infamous Fyre Festival.

Reynolds initially purchased Aviation Gin in February 2018 and has since then been very involved with the brand.

“Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds said in a statement when the company was first announced. “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

“We couldn’t be happier that Ryan discovered Aviation. He wholeheartedly embodies the authentic, original spirit of Aviation Gin,” CEO of Davos Brands, Andrew T. Chrisomalis, said in a statement. “Ryan has worked tirelessly to create some of the world’s most iconic media properties and will bring that drive and creativity to sharing Aviation with the world.”