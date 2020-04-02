Ryan Reynolds Has Hilarious Reaction to Tom Holland’s Handstand Shirt Challenge

The threat of the novel coronavirus continues to affect our daily lives, and many celebrities have stepped up to offer help to those in need, including Ryan Reynolds. The actor known for playing Deadpool donated $1 million to coronavirus relief as well as 30% of his company Aviation Gin’s online order proceeds to bartenders. He’s also had some fun online, battling the pandemic with a horrible Green Lantern-themed rhyme and was even featured in a fun comic strip about social distancing. While the actor may be willing to spread some joy (and money) there is one thing he’s not willing to do in these trying times: take off his shirt while doing a handstand. Yesterday, Spider-Man star Tom Holland took to Instagram Stories to do the “handstand shirt challenge” and challenged Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal. While Gyllenhaal was all about it, Reynolds decided to come back with a hilarious response.

In Reynolds’ reaction video, he stares for a long time in disbelief before finally declaring, “No.” The post is in Instagram Stories and will soon disappear, but luckily fans have already shared the clip to Twitter. You can check out Reynolds’ retort below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elizabeth Olsen is Ryan Reynolds when Tom Holland nominated her to do the 10 pushups challenge on Instagram 💀 pic.twitter.com/Kxc7zgh2OK — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 2, 2020

In a recent video, Reynolds also shared a message about the new coronavirus and joked about counting on celebrities during these trying times. “We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19,” Reynolds says in the video. “I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they’re great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We’re gonna get through this thing together.”

