Ryan Reynolds Reveals The Perfect Solution For Getting Rid Of Unwanted Holiday Guests

Ryan Reynolds is probably looking forward to getting some rest in 2020 because 2019 was jam-packed with roles. In the last few weeks of this year, he found some time to star in a hilarious holiday spoof with his buddy Jimmy Fallon. The fictional ad focuses on a candle with a distinct scent that makes it clear that you would not like your guests to linger any longer than they have to. We have all had those moments where we have some guests that can’t take a hint. The two funnymen are absolutely having a blast with the concept. Fallon, in particular, has figured out this whole digital shot/sketch thing. Reynolds and the other guests are an absolute bonus. So, holiday shenanigans are absolutely on deck.

In other strange Reynolds advertisement news, he managed to give that poor woman in that bizarre Peloton commercial a better turn in a spot for his gin company. He talked about how sad he was to see her get that response online and immediately reached out to see what he could do. For those unaware, the fitness company took a beating on social media when the commercial started making the rounds. Some people found it problematic and the actress unfortunately found herself in the eye of the storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It started with a text to my creative partner George Dewey,” Reynolds told The Today Show. “He sent me the ad, I watched it and I went ‘Oh why, I see why there’s some backlash.’ So I said ‘Can we just send her a year’s supply of gin? She doesn’t have to film herself.’ And that sort of evolved from there.”

“We love acknowledging and playing with the cultural landscape and we thought this was a great opportunity to do something,” he continued. “You see how everything is sort of divisive these days, one camp here, one camp there, but we had this thought that we could do this ad without contributing to that divide, without vilifying anybody, just sort of commenting on both the person and the actress in the ad all at once. So for us it seemed like a no brainer, and it was a lot of fun to do. It was a rush, we did this thing in 36 hours.”

On Fallon’s show, he just reiterated how the entire thing came about. “Within a few hours of her ad,” Reynolds confirmed with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about enlisting the actress. “I’ve been there, in that position as an actor, where something doesn’t quite work and I really wish someone from a gin company called me up right after Green Lantern and was like, ‘Hey, I got something funny you can do as an answer to that.’ We got ahold of her, it was really difficult, because nobody knew how to get ahold of her. Obviously the people at Peloton didn’t want us to get ahold of her. But we got ahold of her and within 36 hours we shot, chopped, and put out this commercial.”