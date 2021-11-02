Marvel Reveals Amazing Ant-Man Timeline in the MCU

A new timeline documents Paul Rudd’s journey as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The size-shifting hero made his MCU debut in 2015’s Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly as Hope Pym and Michael Douglas as the original Ant-Man, Hank Pym. From his self-titled movie to a supporting role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Ant-Man has been a vital member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Now, a new infographic displays every important moment from Ant-Man’s impressive MCU resume, along with what films they took place in.

A post from the Marvel UK Instagram account states, “Orange slices at the ready. Follow Ant-Man as he travels through the MCU.” The white background is shaped like an ant farm and calls out some of Ant-Man’s adventures, such as his climactic fight with Yellowjacket, the first appearance of Giant-Man, his fight with Ghost in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, getting stuck in the Quantum Realm in the film’s post-credits scene following Thanos’ Snap in Avengers: Infinity War, and the fight with Thanos and his Black Order in Avengers: Endgame.

A sizing line on the graph also reveals how big (and small) Ant-Man grows during each event called out. For example, his size in the first Ant-Man film fluctuates in the neutral territory or shrinks down to the size of an ant. Ant-Man also has his first confrontation with a member of the Avengers when he fights Falcon on the Avengers campus. Scott Lang’s first trip to the Quantum Realm is then shown with the line dropping out of the field of view.

Giant-Man, the other moniker of Scott Lang, appears in Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp and in Avengers Endgame, with the latter setting the record of Giant-Man’s largest size to date when he emerges with Hulk, War Machine and Rocket Raccoon from the ruins of their Avengers base. We’ll have to wait and see if the third film in the trilogy, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, surpasses Giant-Man’s limits.

Speaking of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Bill Murray confirmed rumors that he has a part in the movie. “Well, I’m not supposed to say. They’re making a movie,” Murray said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where he originally dodged questions. “Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly plays the Wasp, and Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, they’re all in the movie. But I’m not at liberty to talk about it.”

“Recently, I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind,” Murray said in a translated interview with German magazine Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. “In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director — and really liked him very much. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director.” Payton Reed, the director of Quantumania, has long been a fan of Murray’s, even wishing Murray a Happy Groundhog’s Day back in February.

Did any other facts jump out to you on the Ant-Man timeline? If so, call them out in the comment section below.