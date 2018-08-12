Here’s What Ryan Reynolds Could Look Like as Thor

If Chris Hemsworth is done playing Thor, then Marvel may have a solid backup in Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

Yesterday was Hemsworth’s birthday and he celebrated with a birthday cake with his family. He also shared the story of how his son then pushed his face into the cake with the candles still burning and joked that he could now take Ryan Reynolds’ place playing Deadpool.

Reynolds responded in kind, joking that his daughter stabbed out one of his eyes and now he’s able to replace Hemsworth in the role of Thor. Artist BossLogic has since taken that idea and run with it, imagining What Reynolds would look like as Thor.

Likewise, BossLogic also imagined what Hemsworth could look like in the role of Deadpool.

Hemsworth shouldn’t be too worried about Reynolds taking over as Thor. As far as anyone can tell, Reynolds has no plans of relinquishing his role as Deadpool any time soon. The “Merch With a Mouth” is expected to return in the X-Force movie, directed by Drew Goddard.

“I just wanna work with Drew,” Reynolds said. “I mean, I love him and he has such an interesting take on where he wants to take that world. I see it being a real ensemble on a lot of levels just because I think it’s interesting for Deadpool to kinda function in the way he does in his own universe. You always get to sort of find some way to position him as the underdog or take everything away from him, but for him to function in an ensemble [in X-Force] is a lot of fun. I think there’s a real opportunity to not burden the narrative by shattering Wade’s life, so then at the beginning our movie you get to have him just be part of the team, which is obviously a very challenging prospect for someone like Wade Wilson. So, I’m really excited about that. I’m excited about a couple new characters that we’re talking about. And I’m really especially excited to work with Drew. He’s just amazing.”

It is worth noting that the recently approved merger of 20th Century Fox and Disney has left the future of the X-Men films in question, though 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The New Mutants are still expected to see release.

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.