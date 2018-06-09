Ryan Reynolds’ Twin Slams ‘Deadpool 2’ In Aviation Gin Video

Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds is branching out into the world of Liquor, specifically Aviation Gin, but not everyone is thrilled with his success, and that includes his twin brother Gordon.

You didn’t know he had a twin, did you? Well evidently he does, and his name is Gordon. The two recently reunited in a new ad for Aviation American Gin, and Gordon took the opportunity to knock Ryan down a peg over his new hit Deadpool 2.

“So I hear Deadpool 2‘s great, I haven’t seen it yet,” Gordon said. When Ryan asks why Gordon says “I was recently diagnosed with uh…stage four…I don’t give a s*** and I’m afraid it’s terminal.”

Damn, that’s cold Gordon…so cold.

That wasn’t the only open hostility during the interview either, as Ryan was getting frustrated by the questions. When asked if he invented Gin, Ryan was a bit annoyed. “No…you dumb f***fire. Gin’s been around for hundreds of years and Aviation is just a craft Gin from Portland Oregon,” Reynolds said.

“Portland? Wow…you’d think they’d make Port,” Gordon said.

Gordon then partook of a glass of Gin, chugging it for some reason. He did compliment the flavor of it, and even offered Ryan a slogan, though he wanted nothing to do with it. Afterward, he did have some questions regarding Ryan’s spokesperson qualifications.

“So Aviation American Gin…are you American,” Gordon asked. Ryan responded, “You know I’m Canadian…” That prompted Gordon to ask “Can you fly a plane?” The answer was no, so Gordon then sarcastically asked: “Okay, so roughly how many celebrities passed before they found you.”

Wow, talk about brotherly love. By this point, Ryan was fed up, especially after Gordon started to copy what he was saying. We’re guessing the two won’t be hanging out anytime soon.

The good news for Ryan is that Deadpool 2 is doing quite well at the box office. At over just 3 weeks in, Deadpool 2 has already brought in over $268 million domestically with an overseas return of $350 million, totaling up a worldwide box office of $619 million.

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.