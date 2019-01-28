Chadwick Boseman Teases ‘Black Panther 2’ In SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭 Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Earlier tonight, the ensemble behind Black Panther ended up walking away with the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the top honor at the annual awards show.

As Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman was giving a passionate four-and-a-half minute acceptance speech, the budding Marvel Cinematic Universe star teased what’s next for the cast, and it certainly involves a sequel.

“It’s a pleasure to be celebrated by you and to be loved by you,” Boseman told the crowd. “One thing I do know, [when asked] ‘Did it change the industry?’ is that you can’t have a Black Panther without a 2 on it. So we love you and we’re celebrating.”

It’s been pretty clear from the get-go that a sequel for Black Panther would be on the way in just a matter of time. In fact, the follow-up has been confirmed by both Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

Though Coogler has yet to start work on Black Panther 2 as of last November, the director admitted he’s feeling the pressure as he prepares to direct his first-ever sequel.

“I think the pressure is kind of always going to be there,” Coogler told IndieWire. “I’ve had a chance to make three feature films, each one of them had its own very specific type of pressure. In the process of it, it feels insurmountable each time.”

“When it comes to making a sequel, I’ve never done it before, a sequel to something that I’ve directed myself,” he continued. “So I think there’s gonna be a lot of pressure there, but what we’re going to try to do is just focus on the work, like we always do. Really try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us, really focus on trying to make something that has some type of meaning.”

Black Panther was a box office darling for Marvel Studios, earning over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. The film’s also been a critical success, earning seven nominations at this year’s Academy Awards — including being the first-ever superhero flick nominated for Best Picture.

Black Panther is currently streaming on Netflix and is available as a home media release.