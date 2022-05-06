Jurassic Park Stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum Reunite in Sydney, Fueling More Thor: Love and Thunder Theories

✖

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia and there have been a lot of celebrity sightings near the movie's set. We know for sure the movie will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, as well as some of the Guardians of the Galaxy including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. However, a recent sighting of Jeff Goldblum in Australia has people thinking the Grandmaster will also be making his return to the franchise. Now, another new photo of Goldblum with his Jurassic Park co-star, Sam Neill, is fueling more theories.

Yesterday, Neill took to Instagram to share a photo of his pal in Sydney. Of course, Neill also had a small role in Thor: Ragnarok, portraying Odin in Loki's play. There are rumors he will be reprising the role in the new Thor movie, too, which could be why he's with Goldblum. Of course, Neill lives in Australia, so this doesn't mean Neill and Goldblum will be sharing the screen in Thor: Love and Thunder. Either way, we love to see their friendship continue nearly 30 years after Jurassic Park.

"JEFF GOLDBLUM spotted with cheap tour guide yesterday in Sydney," Neill wrote. You can check out their cute pic in the post below:

Neill and Goldblum's Thor: Love and Thunder fate may be unclear, but we do know for certain that the two men will be reuniting in Jurassic World: Dominion, which has already completed production. They will also be joined by Jurassic Park alum, Laura Dern. Director Colin Trevorrow recently explained why this movie will feature the original trio.

"We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm, and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again," Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film. "The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is."

"You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?" Trevorrow said. "What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together."

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theatres on February 11, 2022, and Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to be released on June 10, 2022.