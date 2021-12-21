Samuel L Jackson Turns 73, Fans Celebrate His Birthday

Today is Samuel L. Jackson’s 73rd birthday and fans are rushing to social media to celebrate the Avengers star. A lot of people from all over are remembering his roles from all across that illustrious career. (Get ready for a lot of Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, and Attack of the Clones GIFs.) It’s wild to think that he’s still making numerous projects and is gearing up for some Skull fun on Disney+ with Secret Invasion. For Marvel fans, his appearances as Nick Fury have always been a treat. (From the Ultimate Marvel Universe days when the character just started looking like him and the MCU borrowed the idea.) It will be interesting to see how that unfolds. Mace Windu might pop up on one of the streaming services’ trips to a galaxy far, far away at some point too. That’s some of the fun of this stage of Jackson’s career, you never really know where he might turn up? Check out some of the merriment on Twitter down below:

Speaking of Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige spoke about the series and how it would differ from the comics earlier this year.

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Feige said. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?’”

What is your favorite Samuel L. Jackson role? Let us know down in the comments!

