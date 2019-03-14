Samuel L. Jackson Addresses Where ‘Captain Marvel’s Goose Could Be In Present Day Marvel Cinematic Universe

Captain Marvel fans quickly fell for Goose the cat, and Nick Fury himself Samuel L. Jackson gave a hint as to where the lovable cat could be in the present day MCU.

Fans met and fell in love with Goose the cat in the most recent Marvel Studios film, but while we see him on Fury’s desk by film’s end we don’t know where he is in the present day, as many years have passed since that day. Jackson was asked about Goose’s whereabouts in a new interview, and he offered up a scenario or two.

“Kind of hard to say,” Jackson told Radio Times. “He could be at Fury’s house somewhere. We haven’t seen him since [Captain Marvel], and there have been a lot of movies between that time and this one. So he could be at Fury’s house. He could be at Fury’s mum’s house.

Jackson was also pretty complimentary of Reggie, the main cat that brought Goose to life.

“I have to say, the cat we worked with the most, Reggie, was pretty professional,” Jackson said. “Reggie was pretty good about hitting his mark, and you’d give him a snack, talk softly to him and give him a snack after he does his thing. Kind of like us, with a cheque!”

We also learn in the movie that Goose was responsible for Fury losing his eye, and Jackson revealed that the original sequence was a bit longer.

“I don’t know, I think it’s as dramatic as you would expect,” Jackson said. “There was some conflict – though I suppose we all thought it was something more traumatic. In fact in one iteration of the script the gag ran on longer because there was something he could have used to put on his eye and heal it, but he didn’t trust it because somebody else said, ‘You don’t wanna use that because it’ll do this, that or the other’.”

For now, we’ll have to wait and see where Goose pops up again, though we’re hoping we at least get a cameo from him in Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

