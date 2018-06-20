Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Black Panther and Nick Fury Will Meet in the Future

Fans have had to wait a long three years between sightings of Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, with his last appearance being in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron and most recent appearance being Avengers: Infinity War. While we know that Fury will be a prominent part of next year’s Captain Marvel, Jackson also confirmed that his character will cross paths with Black Panther, though it’s unclear in what capacity.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Jackson explained that he suggested to Marvel Studios execs that Fury should make an appearance in Black Panther, recalling, “It was just like, ‘Ehh, nah. We’re good. Nick Fury and Black Panther will meet somewhere. But not there.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor’s response opened up a variety of questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with one of the big mysteries being how either character could appear at all in a future film.

The events of Infinity War saw Thanos crafting the Infinity Gauntlet, allowing him to eradicate half of the universe’s population with a single snap. Both Fury and Black Panther were victims of Thanos’ terror.

Captain Marvel, however, will take place in the ’90s, with it being possible that Black Panther, though not T’Challa, could make an appearance in that film in some capacity.

Despite being promised that Fury and Black Panther would cross paths in the future, Jackson still wished he had gotten to appear in this year’s film.

“I can’t answer that! I’m wondering,” Jackson joked when asked why his character didn’t have an appearance. “He should’ve been there. He should have been somewhere — maybe in that casino in Korea when all of that stuff jumped off.”

In Captain America: Winter Soldier, Fury went into hiding after the dissolve of SHIELD, reemerging only in Age of Ultron to briefly reunite with Tony Stark and the Avengers to encourage them to confront Ultron.

A run-in between the two characters might not have happened yet, but Jackson promised Fury’s investigations would have confirmed he knew plenty about King T’Challa.

“Just so you could say, ‘Oh, Nick Fury is out in the world looking for whatever the evil in the world is,’” the actor noted of his possible Black Panther appearance. “He’s just there and is kind of like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s that Black Panther dude.’ ‘Cause there’s no way in the world he doesn’t know where Wakanda is or what vibranium is or any of that,because he’s Nick Fury.”

You can currently see Fury in Avengers: Infinity War‘s post-credits sequence, which is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel films include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

How would you like to see the two characters collide? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]