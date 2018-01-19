Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Interesting Details On How Nick Fury Will Look In ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Samuel L. Jackson says fans will see Nick Fury in action before the super-spy donned his iconic eyepatch.

“We’re going back now, and I meet Captain Marvel in more of an origin story,” Jackson told AVClub. “You’ll see Nick Fury with another guy’s face, somebody that’s got two eyes, so that’s a whole big deal. You’ll see. It’s prior to the eye injury, no eye patch.”

Audiences got a peek behind Fury’s lost eye in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where he famously says he lost an eye as result of misplaced trust.

Jackson was confirmed to appear in 2019’s Captain Marvel last July. The actor hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since popping up in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he cameo’d to help its heroes out of a pinch.

Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s and will introduce the shape-shifting Skrulls into the shared universe.

Fury’s hints at his past and the inclusion of creatures possessing the ability to change their appearance have raised suspicions Captain Marvel could show the future S.H.I.E.L.D. director lose his eye, but plot details are being kept under wraps.

Jackson said it would be a relief to work without the eye patch, which impacted his ability to read lines on set.

“It’ll be easier to learn my lines. It’s one of those weird kind of things,” Jackson said.

“The first day I shot as Nick Fury with one eye, I couldn’t remember my lines. I was tired since we were coming from somewhere, so I thought it was fatigue. Then I realized I had learned my lines with two eyes. So, I had to start blocking my eye to learn my lines. It’s a stupid kind of thing, but it totally worked.”

The veteran actor stars alongside Brie Larson as the eponymous superhero, joined by franchise newcomers Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and DeWanda Wise.

Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider).

Keep your eyes open for Captain Marvel, opening March 8, 2019.