Win a Complete Set of Collectibles For San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Few events in the world of pop culture are bigger than San Diego Comic-Con, with hundreds of thousands of fans descending on the event to get the latest details about their favorite franchises. Luckily, many of these details and pieces of footage ultimately make their way online, making it easy for fans to stay updated from the comfort of their own homes. One thing that’s much more difficult to recreate is grabbing collectibles celebrating your favorite brands, but we here at ComicBook.com are offering four lucky winners the opportunity to snag a set of collectibles honoring some of the year’s biggest films.

One grand prize winner will take home a Furreal Mighty Roar Simba from The Lion King; a Captain Marvel collection set which includes a Captain Marvel Photon Power figurine, a Photon Power FX Glove, a Captain Marvel with Marvel’s Goose set, and a Captain Marvel (Starforce) figurine. Additionally, the grand prize winner will score the Star Wars Retro Collection, (which includes the 1977 designs of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The third season of Stranger Things debuted on Netflix earlier this month, with a first runner-up taking home a handful of Stranger Things-themed prizes.

The first runner-up will score a Stranger Things Walkie Talkie phone case, a Dungeons and Dragons Starter Game, an electronic arcade game, and Trivial Pursuit – ’80s Edition, all honoring the spirit of the Netflix series. Keeping the spirit of the ’80s alive, this winner will also get the Transformers Throne of Primes, which was an exclusive at Comic-Con in 2018, a Retro Rock Garage: Bumblebee figurine, as well as two decks and three starter packs for the Transformers Trading Card Game.

The prizes don’t stop there, as second and third runners-up will also be selected. The second runner-up will earn the Overwatch Ultimates collection, which includes figures of Sombra, Tracer, Rienhardt, Mercy and Pharah, Lucio, Ana & Soldier: 76, and Reaper. The third runner-up will score a prize package that includes Nerf blasters and soakers inspired by Fortnite. You’ll get an HC-E Blaster, Micro Llama Blaster, Micro RL Blaster, Micro TS Blaster, AR-L Blaster, and TS-R Super Soaker.

To enter the giveaway, just fill out the form below after reading our official rules and accepting our terms and conditions. Once you fill out the form, you can also unlock opportunities to gain more entries into the contest by following us on social media.

Which prize are you most looking forward to winning? Let us know in the comments below!