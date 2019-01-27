Google Maps Recognizes Famous Address of Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum

There are few Marvel landmarks as iconic as Doctor Strange‘s Sanctum Sanctorum and now, it appears the Greenwich Village-based establishment shows up on Google Maps. First pointed out on Twitter by @TheHey, if you direct your app to search for the iconic building, it will show up at its rightful address in the Village.

In the Marvel mythos, Doctor Stephen Strange is the keeper of the home that’s located at 177A Bleecker Street. Of course, 177A isn’t an existing address in real life. Rather, a building with both residential apartments, a bodega, and a tattoo parlor reside at 177 Bleecker Street.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re not a big-time reader of Doctor Strange comics, the building was prominently featured in Doctor Strange in addition to cameo appearances in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. With the keeper of the Time Stone serving as the primary resident of the building, it’s reasonable to believe the place will make another appearance in Avengers: Endgame this April. If not then, it’ll play a large role in Doctor Strange 2, when that’s released in a few years.

According to reports earlier in the week, C. Robert Cargill has been hired to write a script alongside director Scott Derrickson for the mystical sequel. Cargill had previously said the duo would like to feature Nightmare as the follow-up’s antagonist.

“Nightmare will be the villain,” Cargill previously said. “Me and Scott have not laid the groundwork for it but what I can say is that I have a feeling that whatever Nightmare is involved with, Baron Mordo, being somebody who considers himself the defender of natural law will have something to do with it.”

Cargill also made sure to mention that the story arc of one Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is far from over.

“For those of you who have ever read the comics, you know that Baron Mordo has a very particular arc, and that’s something we discussed with Chiwetel while working on the first movie,” the writer continued. “And part of the reason Chiwetel wanted to play Mordo was because he has a definitive ending as a character and it’s such a fascinating ending. And I do know that whether we’re attached or not, that Marvel plans on working towards that ending and fully realizing Mordo as more than just a cardboard cutout villain, but actually taking him to kind of Loki levels of awesomeness. That’s the goal with him.”

Upcoming movies from Marvel Studios this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.