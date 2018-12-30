Miles Morales Co-Creator Shares Art From ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Thanks to Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is one of the biggest names in comics right now. The acclaimed movie has been a hit with critics and fans alike, thrusting Morales into the spotlight and turning the character into a household name.

Sara Pichelli, one of the two creators of the character, recently took to Instagram to thank fans for their outpouring of support since Into The Spider-Verse hit theaters.

Pichelli co-created with Brian Michael Bendis as the character made his comics debut in Ultimate Fallout 4 (August 2011). Hailing from Marvel’s Ultimate universe, Morales replaced the Ultimate Universe version of Peter Parker, who suffered fate similar to that of Chris Pine’s Into The Spider-Verse counterpart.

After appearing in Ultimate Fallout, Morales went on to appear in his own spin-off title — Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man — before eventually merging with Earth-616 as a result of Secret Wars (2015).

When asked why they wanted Into The Spider-Verse to bring Morales to the silver screen, the movie’s architects — Phil Lord and Chris Miller — thought now was the right time.

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” Miller mentioned. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

Into The Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Lieve Schreiber, Mahersala Ali, Nic Cage, John Mulaney, and Kathyrn Hahn in voice roles.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is now in theaters.