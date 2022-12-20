Spider-Man Fans Are Hyped to See Scarlet Spider In Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has just given Marvel fans of the '90s a major thrill, by revealing that Scarlet Spider will officially be a part of the film! Rumors of Scarlet Spider leaked with Across the Spider-Verse merchandising this summer – but now it's clear that he's not only in the film, but seemingly a prominent character based on the latest poster art.

Scarlet Spider (aka Ben Reilly) became a breakout hit of 1990s Marvel Comics, during the infamous "Clone Saga" storyline. That arc saw Peter Parker become the target of an old foe (The Jackal) who once cloned Spider-Man and forced him into a battle with his own double (and left him questioning his own identity). The clone Peter thought was dead also resurfaced along with The Jackal, and this time he and the original Spider-Man teamed up and fought The Jackal together. The clone took on the name "Ben Reilly" in honor of Uncle Ben and then went full-on '90s fashion for his own superhero costume as "The Scarlet Spider," complete with a signature blue hoodie sweatshirt.

Now that Scarlet Spider is making a big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans of Ben Reilly have all the reason in the world to celebrate. And they certainly are!