Spider-Man Fans Are Hyped to See Scarlet Spider In Across The Spider-Verse

By Kofi Outlaw

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has just given Marvel fans of the '90s a major thrill, by revealing that Scarlet Spider will officially be a part of the film!  Rumors of Scarlet Spider leaked with Across the Spider-Verse merchandising this summer – but now it's clear that he's not only in the film, but seemingly a prominent character based on the latest poster art

Scarlet Spider (aka Ben Reilly) became a breakout hit of 1990s Marvel Comics, during the infamous "Clone Saga" storyline. That arc saw Peter Parker become the target of an old foe (The Jackal) who once cloned Spider-Man and forced him into a battle with his own double (and left him questioning his own identity). The clone Peter thought was dead also resurfaced along with The Jackal, and this time he and the original Spider-Man teamed up and fought The Jackal together. The clone took on the name "Ben Reilly" in honor of Uncle Ben and then went full-on '90s fashion for his own superhero costume as "The Scarlet Spider," complete with a signature blue hoodie sweatshirt. 

Now that Scarlet Spider is making a big-screen debut in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans of Ben Reilly have all the reason in the world to celebrate. And they certainly are! 

Across The Spider-Verse - Scarlet Spider First Look

It's official. The Scarlet Spider is a big screen icon (in the making).

Scarlet Spider Trending

There's enough Scarlet Spider love out there to get our boy trending. Even on Elon's Twitter.

Who Is Scarlet Spider? Explained

💯. 'Nuff said.

Right Off The Comic Page

Movies can easily stay comics accurate when the source material is P E R F E C T I O N.

STARTING LINEUP PLAYER

This is no background Easter egg – our boy is FRONT ROW exactly WHERE HE SHOULD BE.

Looking FRESH AF

'90s style has come back around to en vogue, meaning Scarlet Spider looks FRESH all over again.

Bucket. List. Complete.

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine has officially transcended after seeing Scarlet Spider make it to the big screen.

No One Can Ruin This

If there were any doubts at all about Across The Spider-Verse matching Into The Spider-Verse, they suddenly seem to be fading away. Ben Reilly to the rescue (again).

'90s Nostalgia OVERLOAD

'90s kids are living their best life on the Spider-Man front. Just don't ask about Batman or Power Rangers...

Scarlet Spider Nation R I S E

If you've been secretly keeping a fire burning for that blue Spider-hoodie all these years, you are not alone. THIS IS OUR TIME.

