Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Board Game Reveals Fan-Faovrite Spider-Man Character Is In The Movie

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have an even bigger collection of Spider-Man variants than the first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Trailers for Across the Spider-Verse: Part One have already revealed Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) doing battle with Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and also re-teaming with Spider-Woman Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld). Previous merch leaks have also revealed new additions like "Spider-Punk" are also in the film. Now, thanks to a post about Across the Spider-Verse special edition of the board game Trouble, we now have confirmation that Ben Reilly – aka The Scarlet Spider – will also be part of the movie!

If you don't know the name, Ben Reilly is the infamous clone of Peter Parker who was first introduced as part of the original clone story arc in 1970s Spider-Man comics, which saw Professor Miles Warren (aka The Jackal) use a sample of Peter Parker's DNA to create clones that could replace him as Spider-Man. Ben fought Peter, but their shared heroic nature ultimately won out, and Ben defected from The Jackal and sided with Peter. The 1990s "Clone Saga" revealed that Ben had survived out in the world after finding out he was a clone; when Aunt May had a stroke Ben returned and began crimefighting as "The Scarlet Spider," with a '90s themed Spider-Man costume that featured a red body suit and blue hooded sweatshirt – to go with his blonde Peter Parker hairdo that is just as iconic.

Reilly would go on to inherit the official Spider-Man mantle several times – including when Peter retired for a time, and most recently when radiation poisoning left Peter out of commission, and Ben became a version of Spider-Man sponsored by the Beyond Corporation's cutting-edge technology. The character solidified such a place as a fan-fave that Marvel gave him roles in numerous story arcs and series – including some of his own (Ben Reilly: The Scarlet Spider). As of now, Ben Reilly has taken on a villain persona called "Chasm" after having his implanted memories fade and being exposed to strange "quantum-shifting polymers."

Obviously from the picture above, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One will be tapping into the classic '90s version of Ben Reilly with his classic blue hoodie look. It will be interesting to see if the film pulls a move like bringing back Chris Pine (the voice of Peter A. Parker in the first film) as Ben, or if an entirely different voice actor will take on the role.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One will be in theaters on June 2, 2023.