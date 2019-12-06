Scarlett Johansson Confirms Marvel’s Black Widow Time Frame, Says it’s All About Red on Her Ledger

Next year will see the highly-anticipated start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, and the first film on the line-up is Black Widow. The movie will serve as the first standalone film for Scarlett Johansson‘s character, and its first trailer was released earlier this week. Last night, the actor stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where she dished about the upcoming film, confirmed the time period in which it takes place, and teased what the movie is “all about.”

“What can I say? Well, I think it’s already out there, it takes place after the Civil War and before the Infinity War,” Johansson confirmed. “A lot of people have told me that the film, you know, that the film should have happened before… and they’re wondering if it’s too late for this movie now, but I really could never have made this film ten years ago when we first started our journey with Marvel.”

“My journey with Natasha has informed this film and it’s a character who is a fully recognized woman and I think it has a complexity to it that is just delicious,” she added. “We get to do stuff now that is just good.”

“We find out about some of the red on your ledger?,” Colbert asked.

“That’s with this is all about,” Johansson revealed. “It’s a homecoming, for sure.”

You can watch the full interview here.

In addition to Johansson, Black Widow stars David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Cate Shortland directed the film with a screenplay from Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer.

Black Widow is set to be released on May 1, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.