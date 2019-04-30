Scarlett Johansson To Reportedly Earn In $20 Million Range To Return As Black Widow In New Movie

Avengers: Endgame had several significant ramifications for the MCU’s future, bringing ends and finales to several characters. Whether it was to their overall character arcs or their outright survival, there’s a lot to process going forward. Despite the events of Endgame there are a few things already in motion for certain characters, regardless of whether they survived or not, and Marvel and Disney are willing to pay a pretty penny to get them back into the fold for one more go-round in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you can definitely include Scarlett Johansson among that elite group.

Spoilers incoming for Avengers: Endgame, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned. As we learn after Hawkey and Black Widow‘s trip to get the Soul Stone, only one Avenger comes back alive, and that turns out to be Hawkeye. Against Hawkeye’s wishes Widow sacrifices herself so that the Avengers can get the Soul Stone, and the camera pan over to her dead body makes sure to illustrate that she is in fact dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She doesn’t return by the film’s end in some creative way either as Gamora does, and so it seems Widow’s arc is officially closed. Thing is there is already a Black Widow movie in development, and according to THR Marvel is paying Johansson around $20 million to reprise the role in the film, a project she is not only starring in but is also producing.

We’re not sure when this solo Black Widow movie will take place either. Her history has been shrouded in mystery for most of her movie run, so there’s plenty of times and adventures to explore if Disney and Marvel so choose. It could also take place in between one of the other Marvel films, showing what she was up to in between, which would also allow her movie to feature another Avengers favorite like she was featured inCaptain America: Winter Solider.

Either way, we can’t wait to see Johansson back in action as Widow, though it seems the days of watching her throw down in the present are now finished. At least you can watch her in Endgame, and you can find the official description below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!