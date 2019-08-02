Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Favorite Avengers: Endgame Scene

Marvel fans are still reeling from the moment in Avengers: Endgame where Black Widow made the ultimate sacrifice so that the team could bring down Thanos. Headed into theaters, many had speculated that Tony Stark or Steve Rogers would be the one to lay down on the wire for the good of the world. In a heartbreaking scene, Black Widow made the decision to sacrifice herself for the benefit of the entire world.

With Avengers: Endgame coming to blu-ray on August 13 and already available for digital download, Marvel has released some videos with the cast sharing their favorite scenes. A recent video from the studio has Scarlett Johansson talking about a moment earlier in the film that people might not immediately remember. A short moment after Scott Lang comes back into the picture and hatches the initial plan to set things right after the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Can you guess #ScarlettJohansson‘s favorite scene from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame? Bring the whole film home now on Digital! https://t.co/BqaTcaKkGS pic.twitter.com/jMfM0ABQKO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 1, 2019

After all, Ant-Man is the first one to broach the idea of a time-heist to collect the Infinity Stones and undo the damage caused by Thanos in the previous film. Captain America is a bit skeptical, but in a moment that feels very natural to her character, Black Widow points out that nothing they could encounter seems out of the realm of possibility anymore.

There are still many fans that wish Nat could have has a little more time. But, Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely always had the death in mind, given her personal history, which might be built upon in her upcoming solo feature.

“Obviously, she as a character has a bit more — she hasn’t had a solo movie, there’s stories to be told there — but on her Avengers arc, that moment, we’d set up the math in the first movie,” Markus explained, referencing the now infamous self-sacrificing leap on Vormir. “Somebody has to die to get the Soul Stone. It’s the only way you get it. You need two people who love each other to make the equation work. When we figured out where that five year gap had left all the people, it really had left her at this spot where all she was working for was holding the line, staying on the wall, holding the world together and this was what she would do. There was no question about it. I don’t know who told Scarlett [Johansson], it wasn’t me.”

At least Scarlett Johansson had the announcement of her standalone film in 2020 to soften the blow of Black Widow’s sad fate. “I guess, it may be sort of simultaneous?” Johansson told Comicbook.com. “I don’t know, all time is an illusion. It gets all blended together at this point … but Kevin [Feige] may have been saying that just to soften the blow. I know how it goes!”

From the beginning, it was always going to be Black Widow and Iron Man who had to die to save the world, but as a small consolation, fans will get a few more hours with the hero in her own movie next year.