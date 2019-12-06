Scarlett Johansson Becomes Unravelled Over Stephen Colbert’s Marvel Fan Theory That This Is Her Final Black Widow Movie

Last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host had Scarlett Johansson on. The actress, whose name is near the top of the Oscar buzz pile this year, of course had to address Black Widow, the upcoming solo film for her Marvel Studios character, since the trailer just dropped and there’s more expected to be seen or teased this weekend at Comic Con Experience in Brazil. And while she seemed to follow along with Colbert’s “fan theory” about the character at first, even nodding through his initial implication that it was going to be her last movie as the character, eventually the facade dropped.

In Colbert’s mind, he said, the solo movie will be her last — and it all has to do with…spiders. That’s right, folks. Buckle in. Colbert told Johansson that he believes Black Widow will be her last movie as Black Widow because it is her eighth appearance in the role (following Iron Man 2, Marvel’s The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame).

You can read on, or check out the exchange for yourself in the video above (it’s at 9:13).

Of course, Johansson’s character died in Avengers: Endgame earlier this year, so the idea that her solo film would end up being the final culmination of her time as Black Widow is not exactly a daring prediction. Unless the solo movie ends up doing incredibly well, it’s a pretty common notion that Johansson has probably done everything she needs to do with the character once it is released.

That — not necessarily a confirmation of the idea — is likely why she nodded along until he got to the spider thing. At that point, she put Colbert on the defensive, asking if he’s the kind of person who goes frame by frame and over-analyzes movies with screenshots. The two had a lot of fun going back and forth on that, until finally Colbert decided to both fluster the star and get the interview back on track in one fell swoop.

Suggesting that she had not answered his spider-legs question because he was obviously right, Colbert jokingly tried to get Johansson to commit to whether or not it was her final film in the role. After a joke about the Marvel snipers, the pair finally decided it was best to go to commercial, probably for everyone’s safety.

…Of course the whole thing falls apart if you count her uncredited cameo in Captain Marvel. So maybe Colbert doesn’t have quite enough screenshots posted around his desk.