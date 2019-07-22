Scarlett Johansson on What She Learned First: Black Widow’s Death or Solo Movie

Other than Robert Downey Jr., Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson is the longest tenured member of the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while her character suffered a grisly fate to save the universe in Avengers: Endgame, we’ll still get to see one more chapter in her story when her solo film premieres next year.

But the timing is somewhat fortuitous because even though her character died in that epic Marvel Studios crossover, she’s also getting her first movie. Johansson spoke with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, where he asked her what she learned about first: Black Widow’s death or the solo movie.

“I’m trying to think,” Johansson started, looking to the sky while trying to recall the information. “Well, I guess, it may be sort of simultaneous? I don’t know, all time is an illusion. It gets all blended together at this point … but Kevin [Feige] may have been saying that just to soften the blow. I know how it goes!”

Johansson ended her statement by glaring into the camera, a steely glaze likely meant for Marvel Studios’ mastermind.

Despite her faux anger with the producer of the Marvel movies, Johansson is excited to finally get her solo movie — despite the inevitable sacrifice Black Widow makes in Avengers: Endgame.

With Black Widow taking place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, Johansson teased what fans should expect in the new film.

“I will say that when we find Natasha, she has definitely no one to call and nowhere to go, so, yeah,” she said.

She also recognized how difficult of an interview she was giving, knowing that she’s not allowed to say much about the movie given the secrecy of Marvel Studios, so she looked into the camera and offered a mea culpa: “Yikes.”

We do know that a few Marvel Comics characters will finally be making their debut in the new film, including who could be Natasha’s successor in Yelena Bolova, played by Florence Pugh. Stranger Things star David Harbour is also joining as Russia’s own version of Captain America AKA the Red Guardian. There’s also an unknown actor playing the cult-favorite villain Taskmaster, who we’ll likely learn more about in the coming months.

For now, fans should get excited for Black Widow. The next Marvel Studios film premieres on May 1, 2020.