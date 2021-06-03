WandaVision Almost Explored Scarlet Witch's Connection to Chaos Magic

✖

WandaVision successfully introduced Wanda Maximoff's title of Scarlet Witch into the MCU, as well as a new costume that homaged her comic book look. The show also revealed the Chaos magic aspects of Wanda's powers, but it turns out there was more to that at one point in development. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer recently revealed a few unknown details about how the show came together in an interview with Rolling Stone, and during that conversation, she revealed that at one point they were trying to implement a sequence involving a chaos dimension to explore more of Wanda's magic, but that angle was ultimately left to the side.

"There was more dissection of the idea of chaos magic [the source of Wanda’s powers] in the [writers] room, too," Schaefer said. "When we hired Matt, there was a long period where we were trying to design a chaos dimension, which ended up not serving us and wasn’t necessary."

Wanda will be in Doctor Strange 2, so perhaps that will ultimately make a return there. Schaeffer would go on to reveal another scenario that changed during development, that being Agatha Harkness and her role as a villain. Originally Harkness was less of a villain and more of a mentor and magic expert, and she would teach Wanda a very important final binding spell earlier on that would come into play during the finale.

"One of the things that never changed was that in the finale, Wanda would have to say goodbye to Vision. In my original notion of it, that goodbye was like a final binding spell that she had to do. And it was tied to a spell that Agatha had taught her early in the series, where a gravy tureen had shattered, and Agatha taught her this very basic binding spell," Schaefer said. "In the end, what she has to do is integrate her trauma, and she has to bind Vision back to herself with that spell."

Schaefer said Harkness was transformed into "an antagonistic force" because they "needed that in the series", and we all know how that turned out. Heck, Harkness even got her own hit song because of it, which might not have happened if she was just a mentor.

As for the Chaos Dimension, that would have been interesting for sure, but ultimately they were right, as it wasn't needed to get across Wanda's powers. That said, hopefully, it does get explored at some point down the line.

WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.