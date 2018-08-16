Sebastian Stan Takes Emoji Quiz To Prove His ‘Avengers’ Know-How

When you think about Avengers: Infinity War, light-hearted games aren’t the first thing that come to mind. The film’s action-packed scale was only overshadowed by its big angst, but that doesn’t mean its stars are still sad about it. After all, Sebastian Stan is doing just fine, and he’s playing the Emoji Game to prove it.

So, if you are ready to take this quiz yourself, then it is time to put your Winter Soldier face on.

Over on Twitter, Marvel released a video of Stan taking part in the Emoji Game. The game aims for stars to decipher emoji clues to suss out which character or line of dialogue they represent. Naturally, the actor came to answer some Avengers: Infinity War questions, and Stan proved he’s an MCU wizard with his stellar score.

👨 + ❄️ = ? Play the Emoji Game with Sebastian Stan! #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/16UTNXOAZa — The Avengers (@Avengers) August 16, 2018

Of course, Stan was quick to guess the answers involving his character. In fact, he was rather peeved the emoji used for the Winter Soldier wasn’t given a beard, but he moved beyond the issue rather quick. Of all the questions, the one that stumped Stan was actually about Rocket Raccoon. The game pulled a fast one on the actor by showing an image of rabbit emoji as characters often mistook Rocket for the furry animal.

Later in the interview, Stan was asked more about his character, and he opened up about Bucky Barnes’ metal arm. According to him, the prosthetic has changed to reflect how his character has developed, and the one he wore in Avengers: Infinity War was his most comfortable one yet.

“The funny thing is the arms have changed throughout the movies,” Stan said. “It’s just very interesting because it almost fits with where the character is.”

“The first arm that was in the Winter Soldier movie, the material was really hard and it was very hard to actually move in it… but it actually informed the way I was moving at the time because it was just like carrying this thing so it totally affected me in a great way,” Stan said. “It made me discover the character in a way. And so I guess to some extent, so does he. He’s just becoming more comfortable in his own shoes and arm as he’s progressively getting older.”

So, how would you rank Stan's emoji game?