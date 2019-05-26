Sebastian Stan Teases Possible Bucky Haircut in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier TV Show

With Avengers: Endgame in the books, fans are looking forward to the next adventures for some of their favorite characters, especially Winter Solider Bucky Barnes. The upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see the titular heroes come together for six episodes, reportedly to make their debut in August 2020 and while not much is known about the series’ plot, star Sebastian Stan did have one tease for fans: Bucky might possibly get a haircut.

During his panel at MCM London this weekend, Stan was asked if Bucky would be able to “let down his hair” more — meaning have more fun — in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to which Stan joked that Bucky’s hair was already down by virtue of it being long.

“His hair is down,” Stan said. “Listen, the whole weave thing it’s just, it’s way too, I don’t know. Maybe he has a haircut. I don’t know, I don’t know. I don’t know anything. I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

Now, in context, it’s very possible that Stan is simply joking. Plot details for the series are being kept quite under wraps, but the series is expected to continue the dynamic between Stan’s Bucky and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon as they navigate a world without the Steve Rogers/Captain America. The series is set to involve Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who last appeared in Captain America: Civil War. That said, Stan did elaborate a bit about his experience with Bucky’s signature long hair

“I like the long hair,” he said. “You know, it’s nice but it’s hard. It’s hard to have long hair. You guys know. You wake up in the morning and then this [gestures as if hair is over his face]. You’re like, what happened? I feel like I ate a lot of my hair when I was in character, especially at lunch.”

Outside of the possible hairstyle choices, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier may also see Bucky make some other changes, especially when it comes to establishing his own identity.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said of his man out of time while attending an Italy convention.

“So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone… I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

Disney+ launches November 12.

What do you think about the idea of Bucky getting a haircut? Let us know in the comments below.