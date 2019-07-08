Marvel Stars Jessica Chastain And Sebastian Stan Cheer On USA to 2019 Women’s World Cup Victory

When the United States Women’s National Soccer Team won their second straight World Cup earlier today, they had a pair of Marvel’s biggest stars in attendance to cheer them on. As seen on Sebastian Stan‘s Instagram earlier this afternoon, he and Dark Phoenix star Jessica Chastain took a break from filming their latest film to check out the match between the United States and the Netherlands, a 2-0 win for the former.

The two are currently working on Simon Kinberg’s 355, an espionage thriller that’s currently set to film in Paris, Morocco, and London. The latest World Cup was hosted by France, with the final match being held in Décines-Charpieu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Chastain is out of luck reprising her role as the shape-shifting alien Vuk — Fox’s X-Men franchise has all but concluded — Stan will reprise his Marvel role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier mini-series for Disney+, something set to start production in the coming months. Earlier this summer, Stan took to an international comic convention to spill the beans on what fans could expect from the upcoming series.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

“I have a blast working with Anthony,” Stan said. “It’s very funny half the time. It’s just gonna be a lot of that move your seat up thing, I’m gonna tell him that if we’re gonna be in the car, I’m gonna be in the passenger’s seat and he’s gonna be in the back, or I should be in the driver’s seat.”

Do you think Chastain will ever make the jump to the MCU? If so, who do you think she’d play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Avengers: Endgame are now both in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home is another Marvel-based property currently running while Captain Marvel now available wherever movies are sold.