Second Moon Knight QR Code Revealed

The first episode of Moon Knight did a surprising but genius marketing move, hiding a QR code within the episode that when scanned by viewers gave them a free comic book to read, none other than Werewolf by Night #32, the first appearance of Moon Knight. Now with episode two of the series available and surprise, surprise, another QR code has been found. About eight minutes into the episode, while Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant is exploring a maze of storage units, with the one he’s searching for featuring the latest QR code. This week’s QR code gives users a free copy of Werewolf by Night #33, Moon Knight’s second appearance.

The addition of QR codes offering free comics is not only a genius promotion for Marvel Studios, which costs them almost no money, but is a great way to get audiences continued interest in these brand new characters. Though long time readers of Marvel Comics are no doubt familiar with Moon Knight, the Fist of Khonshu is brand new to many audience members that follow the MCU. By giving them an avenue to learn more about him, and even read comics for free, Marvel can only win.

“That has its own benefits and its own drawbacks,” series creator Jeremy Slater said previously about Moon Knight not being as well known to general audiences. “We had so much freedom to do whatever we wanted with the story and with the character and go in weird unexpected directions. Try to bring in some genuine mind-f-ck weirdness to the MCU and some real horror and some actual scares, kind of because no one knows who the hell Moon Knight is. If you’re doing a Spider-Man adaptation everyone knows you’ve gotta have Peter Parker in there and everyone knows what his powers are and they yell at you if you don’t get it right. Here with Moon Knight we really felt that freedom of, we can kind of say and do anything we want as long as it feels right to us and as long as Kevin Feige is vibing on it.”

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

