Agents of SHIELD Star Has Secret Invasion Fans Excited for Jemma's Return in New Post

There's something afoot in Agents of SHIELD land. Friday, news surfaced Chloe Bennet was leaving The CW's Powerpuff Girls series due to "scheduling conflicts, leading some to believe the actor is appearing in Secret Invasion after months of speculation. Now, Bennet's costar Elizabeth Henstridge has fans thinking there may be a potential SHIELD reunion coming to the Disney+ show in a matter of months. This week, Henstridge shared a video to her Instagram account of herself taking a sip of champagne having just purchased a house in Atlanta with longtime partner Zachary Abel.

While that isn't definitive confirmation Henstridge's beloved Jemma Simmons is in Secret Invasion, naturally, there are a few things to note on the post itself. In the comments, one fan asked if she's "in the MCU," suggesting the actor is filming more projects as Simmons. Henstridge replied to the comment with the "silent-but-smile" emoji. You know the one.

In the post itself, Henstridge makes note that she can't move in to her new house not quite just yet because she already has her bags packed to go to England. Sure, Henstridge is an England native, but Secret Invasion also just so happens to be filming in and around London in the coming months. Coincidence? Perhaps — check the post out for yourself below.

Should the likes of Bennet and Henstridge actually be joining the Secret Invasion cast — which, mind you, there's no hard evidence they actually are — they'd join a star-studded ensemble consisting of Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke previously told ComicBook.com. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one.

