Marvel’s Secret Invasion Set Photos Show Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) are back together — and back on Earth — as filming gets underway on Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Last we saw them in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, the shape-shifting Skrull Talos was posing as Fury and handling Spider-Man (Tom Holland) while the one-eyed ex-agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. was off-planet with a Skrull sect. Nearly thirty years after their first meeting in the 1995-set Captain Marvel, Fury and Talos reunite to uncover a conspiracy when it’s revealed alien invaders have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

With cameras rolling on the Disney+ Original Series in Leeds, England, Jackson and a human-looking Mendelsohn were photographed together on the set of Secret Invasion. See the sneak peek below.

wait is that ben mendelsohn on the set of secret invasion or am i tripping pic.twitter.com/ecCHinrbca — katya (@wiIlsemory) January 23, 2022

Returned to Earth after his top-secret space mission in Far From Home, Jackson has teased the super-spy is “back with a fury” and back in action with partner Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). And much like Fury’s assignment, intel on the forthcoming Disney+ series is classified.

Named after the Marvel Comics crossover event by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, the title Secret Invasion is apropos as producer Jonathan Schwartz (Captain Marvel, Shang-Chi) “can say very little” about the Marvel Studios series expected to premiere later this year on Disney+.

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Schwartz previously told TheDirect. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the secret in Secret Invasion for now.”

Directed by Marvel Cinematic Universe first-timers Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt), Secret Invasion also stars franchise newcomers Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Damnation), Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts, True Detective), Christopher McDonald (Family Law, Ballers), and Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown) in undisclosed roles.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ later in 2022.

