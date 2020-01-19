See Mark Ruffalo as Twin Brothers in First Photos From HBO’s I Know This Much Is True

Mark Ruffalo is best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has nearly 70 acting credits to his name and more projects in the works. The actor, who was last seen in Todd Haynes’ Dark Waters, can be viewed next in I Know This Much Is True, a new HBO miniseries that features Ruffalo playing twins named Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. According to Variety, the actor discussed what it was like to gain 30 pounds for the role during the show’s Television Critics’ Association press tour panel.

“When you’re force-feeding yourself some of the romance of food leaves,” Ruffalo explained. “Those five weeks were kind of lonely, I’d been away from my family and (Thomas) hears voices, and I was imaging that life and there was a couple weeks where I was just staying by myself, going down into the heart of this mental illness and studying it.”

Ruffalo took to Instagram this week to share new images of himself from the series.

“A little taste of ‘I Know This Much is True’ coming to @HBO this April,” he wrote.

“There’s an element of mental illness in this project and you want to be as honest as you can to that, and it means a lot to me to be honest to that which means going into that world and getting to know it and getting comfortable with it,” Ruffalo added during the panel. “I was really afraid to play it, I think it’s a really an important issue and I want to tell it as honestly as possible, the responsibility of playing it was really apparent to me.”

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the franchise in a live-action capacity. Currently, fans are hoping he’ll rejoin the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

