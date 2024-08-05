Shang-Chi 2: Awkwafina Shares Disappointing Update Following Marvel’s Comic-Con Announcements (Exclusive)

Where is the Master of Kung-Fu? Marvel Studios updated its upcoming slate last month at San Diego Comic-Con, rebranding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday and providing a clearer path to Avengers: Secret Wars in the process, but left a number of in-development projects without new details. High on that pending list is a sequel to 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Simu Liu-led film overcame the obstacle of being Marvel Studios’ first post-pandemic release, boasting one of the most consistent box office runs in the franchise’s then-13-year history. Shang-Chi was also a hit with critics, maintaining a 91 percent certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Awkwafina Provides Latest Update on Shang-Chi 2

Progress on a Shang-Chi sequel remains stagnant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ComicBook at the Jackpot! junket, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina noted that she still does not have any details on plans for a Shang-Chi 2.

“I have not,” Awkwafina said when asked if she’s heard any update on a Shang-Chi sequel. “I haven’t, but [those were] exciting announcements at Comic-Con.”

Shang-Chi 2 has been in the works since December 2021. Marvel Studios was all in on the martial arts property back then, giving the green light to develop a theatrical sequel as well as a Disney+ spin-off series focused on the Ten Rings organization. Marvel also doubled down on its investment in Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton, tapping him to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and executive produce Disney+’s Wonder Man.

Things have changed significantly since then. Cretton stepped down as director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty last fall, roughly nine months before the fifth installment was rebranded to Doomsday. Simu Liu had previously told ComicBook that he would “assume” he’d be in the Avengers 5 ensemble because of Cretton helming it, but is now unsure.

“I don’t know to be honest,” Liu told ComicBook this past February. “I mean, those things are so above my pay grade. I just want to continue to be a fan of it. When I get a call of like, ‘Hey, this is what your in and this is where you’re going to show up. And, this is when you’re going to be need to be blocked out for,’ that’s kind of generally what tends to happen.

Regardless of those Avengers 5 shakeups, Liu maintained that Shang-Chi 2 is happening, and Cretton’s directorial status there has not changed.

“Destin is such a special filmmaker and we’re very happy to have him on the sequel,” Liu added. “He’ll be working on that and we’re really excited to see what he comes up with. I think he’s going to do a brilliant job.”

Awkwafina can next be seen in Jackpot! when it premieres on Prime Video on August 15th.