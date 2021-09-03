Shang-Chi: Where Did Wong Take Abomination After the Fight?

✖

One of the biggest surprise appearances in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings first took place in the film's trailers, where it was revealed that Abomination would be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailers featured a fight between Abomination (voiced by The Incredible Hulk's Tim Roth) fighting Wong (once again played by Benedict Wong). In the movie itself, the showdown between the two characters took place just as the trailers promised, but it was what happened to them after the fight that got most Marvel fans theorizing.

WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings! Continue reading at your own risk...

After Abomination and Wong fight early on in Shang-Chi, the two are shown actually getting along. Wong checks on Abomination to make sure he's okay after losing the fight and some competitive banter is involved. Then things get interesting. Wong opens a portal to an unknown location and tells Abomination something to the effect of, "Alright, let's go." They go through the portal together and Abomination isn't seen again for the duration of the film.

The portal that Wong leads Abomination through is only open for a moment, but it's there long enough to get a glimpse of what looks like some kind of holding cell on the other side. That cell is the only thing visible in the room where they're headed. It seems as though Wong is babysitting Abomination, or potentially rehabilitating him. Whatever the situation, Wong is clearly the one in charge.

Abomination is a powerful being, so letting him fall into the wrong hands would be incredibly dangerous. Whoever put Abomination in that holding cell knows it.

We don't yet know exactly where that holding cell is, but it does slightly resemble the Raft, the prison where super-powered beings and the most dangerous criminals are kept. The Avengers that sided with Captain America during Civil War were sent there. It also happens to be the place where Zemo was sent at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Given all of the MCU Thunderbolts chatter from Marvel fans hoping to see the team in a live-action format, putting a character like Abomination in the same location as Zemo certainly raises some eyebrows.

